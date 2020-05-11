15 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Fifteen coronavirus infection cases were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Monday, metropolitan government sources said.

The daily number of new cases stood below 50 for the sixth day in a row in the Japanese capital.

The country's death toll from the virus rose by 10 to 656. The new deaths were reported in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and elsewhere.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]