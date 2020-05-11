Japan Pro Baseball All-Star Games Canceled amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The Nippon Professional Baseball Organization on Monday decided to skip this year's all-star games due to the coronavirus crisis, canceling the interleague matches for the first time since they began in 1951.

A delay in the start of the regular season has made it difficult to select players for the all-star games, NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito said in an online press conference.

He made the remark after Monday's meeting of representatives from the NPB and the 12 member teams of the Central and Pacific leagues under the organization.

This year's interleague games were scheduled for July 19 in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and for July 20 in Nagoya, central Japan.

On Monday, a team of infectious disease experts told the NPB and the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League, that it would be difficult to specify schedules for the start of their official seasons after the government extended the nationwide state of emergency over COVID-19 until the end of May.

