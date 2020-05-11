Mitsubishi Heavy to Furlough Workers at Nagoya Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> will furlough workers at a central Japan plant following production cuts by U.S. aircraft giant Boeing Co., Mitsubishi Heavy officials said Monday.

The move will be the first of its kind in the Japanese company's commercial aircraft business division.

Mitsubishi Heavy will put the workers at the Oye Plant in Nagoya on paid leave. It is not clear how many workers will be affected.

Mitsubishi Heavy also plans to suspend operations to assemble main wings of Boeing 787 jets at the plant for up to 10 days between Monday and May 29.

In addition, the company will consider reviewing production plans at other domestic plants manufacturing Boeing aircraft parts.

