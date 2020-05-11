Japan to Approve Coronavirus PCR Tests Using Saliva

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry is planning to approve polymerase chain reaction tests to detect novel coronavirus infections using saliva samples as early as this month, it was learned Monday.

The move will lead to a rise in the number of PCR tests in the country.

If approved, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases will amend its manual on collecting samples for coronavirus PCR tests.

Collecting saliva is far easier than taking mucus samples from the back of the nose, which requires skills and experience.

Inserting cotton swabs into the nose to collect mucus samples can trigger a sneeze, posing infection risks to medical workers.

