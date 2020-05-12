Toyota's FY 2020 Operating Profit Estimated to Plunge 79.5 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Tuesday that its consolidated operating profit in fiscal 2020 is expected to plunge 79.5 pct from the previous year to 500 billion yen, due to the adverse effects of the new coronavirus pandemic.

In the year to March 2021, the leading Japanese automaker expects its operating revenue to drop 19.8 pct to 24 trillion yen. The company plans to calculate its earnings under International Financial Reporting Standards starting in fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2019, Toyota reported a consolidated operating profit of 2,442,869 million yen, based on U.S. accounting standards, down 1.0 pct. Its sales came to 29,929,992 million yen, down 1.0 pct, and its net profit totaled 2,076,183 million yen, up 10.3 pct.

The Toyota group's fiscal 2019 global vehicle sales, including by subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. <7205>, went down 1.4 pct to around 10.45 million units, the first decline in four years. In March 2020 alone, when the virus outbreak spread from China to Europe and the United States, Toyota's vehicle sales tumbled more than 20 pct from a year earlier.

In fiscal 2020, Toyota expects its global vehicle sales to total 8.9 million units.

