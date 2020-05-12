Japanese Prefectures Seek to Keep Requests Not to Travel in Place

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Prefectural governors in Japan said Tuesday that the central government should urge citizens to refrain from traveling between prefectures even after its coronavirus state of emergency is partially lifted.

They drew up the proposal at a teleconference of the National Governors' Association where they discussed a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's very important not to attract a flow of people, and we have to strongly call for a restraint on traveling between areas where the emergency declaration is lifted and elsewhere," Kamon Iizumi, president of the association and Tokushima governor, said at the meeting.

The governors said the central government should disclose requirements for lifting the emergency declaration.

The declaration is expected to be partially lifted as early as Thursday after it was first issued for seven severely hit prefectures, including Tokyo, and later for all of the country's 47 prefectures last month.

