Japan Confirms 81 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan on Tuesday came to 81, standing below 100 for three days in a row.

The country's death toll linked to the virus grew by 21 to 691, including those who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Seven new deaths were reported in Tokyo, six in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, and two each in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

In the Japanese capital, 28 infection cases were newly confirmed. The daily number stood below 100 for the 10th straight day, 50 for the seventh consecutive day and 30 for three days in a row.

The 28 cases included 13 whose infection routes were unclear.

