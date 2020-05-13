Japan Approves Coronavirus Antigen Test Kit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato on Wednesday approved an antigen test kit that can detect coronavirus infections quickly.

Tokyo-based reagent maker Fujirebio Inc., which developed the kit, applied for approval on April 27.

The kit will initially be supplied for use in emergency medical services and for testing of people who had close contact with those with the virus, Kato said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The antigen test kit can detect proteins unique to the novel coronavirus from a sample taken from the back of the nose.

It can provide results in as little as about 10 minutes, quicker than four to six hours for polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, which are widely used to test people for the virus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]