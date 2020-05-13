McDonald's Japan Enjoys Sales Growth in Jan.-March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) <2702> has said that its consolidated sales in January-March rose 4.9 pct from a year before to 72,286 million yen.

The growth reflected the popularity of rice burgers, which were released in February, and "Choi Mac" affordable menu items, the company said Tuesday.

The McDonald's restaurants have halted in-store dining nationwide while continuing their takeout and delivery services, in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.

With many people spending time at home, the stores enjoyed an increase in the number of customers using drive-through and other services to place orders for the whole family.

Although the overall number of customers has gone down, spending per customer has been increasing. In April, same-store sales at McDonald's Japan rose 6.5 pct from a year earlier.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]