Ruling Camp Eyes Swift Lower House Passage of Prosecutor Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc aims to pass a prosecutor offices law revision through the House of Representatives within this week, despite a chorus of protests from opposition parties and many people including celebrities.

The attempt to swiftly pass the revision, widely seen as a move to justify an unprecedented government decision to delay the retirement of a senior prosecutor close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration, has been described as "fishing in troubled waters" amid the coronavirus crisis.

Encouraged by the protests from many members of the public seen on social media, the opposition bloc, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is trying to block the passage of the amendment as it is.

At a meeting of House of Representatives Cabinet Committee executives Tuesday, the coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito proposed that the committee take a vote on a package of legislation including the revision Wednesday.

The opposition side rejected the proposal. But the ruling camp is aiming to realize the vote Thursday so that the package will clear the LDP-controlled lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, within this week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]