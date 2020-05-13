Part of Stone Wall, Moat of Kyoto Castle Found

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Researchers said Tuesday they have discovered part of a stone wall and a moat for a castle in Kyoto, western Japan, thought to be built by feudal warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi just before his death.

This marks the first discovery of a relic of the Kyoto Shinjo castle, according to the Kyoto City Archaeological Research Institute.

The castle, built in 1597, became a residence of Kodai-in, the wife of Hideyoshi, after his death.

The discovered stone wall and moat run some 8 meters north to south. The dry moat is believed to have been some 20 meters wide.

Inside the moat, gold-leafed roof tiles, typical for castles built by the Toyotomi clan, were discovered.

