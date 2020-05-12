Economic Experts to Join Japan Govt Coronavirus Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it will add four economic experts, including a behavioral economics professor, in its advisory committee on basic response policies for the novel coronavirus.

The panel, where infectious diseases experts have had a major presence, will seek to balance voices for infection prevention with those in favor of maintaining economic and social activity.

The new members are Fumio Otake, a behavioral economics professor at Osaka University, Yoko Ibuka, a medical economics professor at Keio University, Keiichiro Kobayashi, research director at the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research specializing in macroeconomics, and Shunpei Takemori, an international economics professor at Keio University.

"We must achieve the protection of both lives and livelihoods," Economic Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a press conference.

Takemori is also a member of the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy. The government hopes he will be a facilitator between the council and the advisory panel.

