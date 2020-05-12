Tokyo Eyes 3,000 Coronavirus Antibody Tests Monthly from June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government aims to conduct 3,000 antibody tests for past coronavirus infection per month from June, Governor Yuriko Koike said Tuesday.

The metropolitan government will continue antibody tests in order to assess the proportion of Tokyo residents with antibodies to the novel coronavirus and investigate the extent of its spread in the Japanese capital.

It plans to carry out 1,000 antibody tests a month in each of the eastern and western areas of Tokyo's densely populated 23 wards and the Tama area in western Tokyo.

In a video message, Koike said the results of the antibody tests will be utilized to develop measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

