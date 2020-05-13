Japan to Keep Travel Restraint Requests in Place

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will request citizens not to travel between areas where its coronavirus state of emergency is in place and others, once the measure is partially lifted, economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Wednesday.

The request will be included in the government's basic COVID-19 response policy, Nishimura said in a videoconference with Kamon Iizumi, Tokushima governor and president of the National Governors' Association.

Nishimura made the comments after the association proposed that the government ask citizens not to travel across prefectural borders even after the state of emergency is partially lifted.

"The state of emergency may be lifted for many prefectures if there are no spikes in new coronavirus cases," Nishimura said. But he said that new waves of infections could occur if people lower their guards.

Jiji Press reported Tuesday that the government is considering lifting the state of emergency in some of the 13 prefectures placed on special coronavirus alert, in addition to the rest of the country. A decision will be made on Thursday.

