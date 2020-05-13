Japan, Britain to Start Trade Talks Shortly

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The British government said on Tuesday that it will start shortly trade talks with Japan, aiming to reach a deal within the post-Brexit transition period, or by the end of this year.

The negotiating schedule is seen to be tight after the launch of the talks has been delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The first session will now be held on a teleconference system, informed sources said.

On Tuesday, the British government released its negotiating objectives, expressing its eagerness to secure "additional benefits" for British businesses through an "ambitious and comprehensive" deal based on the existing Japan-European Union economic partnership agreement.

The government suggested its stance of seeking concessions from Japan on textile and clothing products, as well as professional and financial services.

Japan is poised to urge Britain to abolish its automobile tariffs immediately, among other demands.

