Ushio Inc. Founder Steps Down as Chairman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Jiro Ushio, the founder of Ushio Inc. <6925>, has stepped down from the post of its chairman, the Japanese lighting equipment maker said.

Ushio, 89, resigned at his own request and assumed the position of consultant at the firm on Tuesday, the company said on the day.

The company is set to promote the rejuvenation of its management team, concluding that its operations under new President Koji Naito, 57, who took office last year, are now on track.

Ushio has led the company for over half a century since its establishment in 1964.

He decided to support the company from a new position, as a reliable management structure had been established in line with progress in its efforts to enhance its corporate value, according to the firm.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]