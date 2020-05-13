Sumo Wrestler Dies from Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sumo wrestler Shobushi died from multiple organ failure linked to pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus at a Tokyo hospital on Wednesday. He was 28.

Shobushi, whose real name was Kiyotaka Suetake, is the first sumo wrestler to die from the virus. He was a member of the Takadagawa stable, competing in the sport's third-lowest sandanme division after making his debut in 2007.

It is the first confirmed coronavirus-linked death of a person under 30 in the country, according to the health ministry.

The wrestler was taken to a hospital in Tokyo on April 8 and tested positive for the virus at another hospital in the capital on April 10. He had been in intensive care since April 19.

Shobushi was the first sumo wrestler to test positive for the virus. But his name was withheld at the time because he was a low-ranking wrestler.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]