Sony Logs 1st Drop in Operating Profit in 3 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Sony Corp. <6758> said Wednesday its consolidated operating profit fell for the first time in three years in the fiscal year ending March 2020 due to sluggish performance in the gaming business.

The Japanese company posted an operating profit of 845,459 million yen, down 5.5 pct from the year before.

Sony's sales fell 4.7 pct to 8,259,885 million yen, while its net profit sank 36.5 pct to 582,191 million yen.

The company did not provide a sales and profit forecast for the year ending March 2021, deciding that a rational estimate would be difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]