May Job-Securing Rate for Japan Univ. Students Logs 1st Fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of university students in Japan graduating in spring 2021 who had secured informal job offers as of May 1 stood at 45.7 pct, down 5.7 percentage points from a year earlier, a private survey showed Wednesday.

The rate as of May fell from the year-before level for the first time since the current hiring schedule was adopted, for graduates in 2017, according to the survey by job-information provider Recruit Career Co.

The drop came as companies have put off holding job interviews with students due to the government's state of emergency declaration over the novel coronavirus that, among other things, calls for reducing interpersonal contact, the company said.

According to the survey, only 35.2 pct of responding students said they underwent face-to-face screenings, such as interviews, in April, down about 50 pct from a year earlier. Meanwhile, 56.9 pct said they had an interview online, up more than seven-fold.

"Still, many companies are holding back from giving informal job offers, as they want to meet applicants in person for the final interview," a Recruit Career representative said.

