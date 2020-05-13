Japan to Lift Coronavirus Emergency in 39 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to lift the state of emergency declared to fight the novel coronavirus in 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures, it was learned Wednesday.

The state of emergency will be removed in five of the 13 prefectures put on special alert under the declaration, as well as in the remaining 34 prefectures in the country.

The five prefectures bearing the special status where the emergency will be lifted are Ibaraki, Ishikawa, Gifu, Aichi and Fukuoka.

The move is expected to be decided Thursday, one week after the nationwide state of emergency was extended.

"It is thanks to citizens' cooperation that we can lift (the state of emergency) before it expires," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting held in his office Wednesday.

