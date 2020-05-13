10 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Tokyo on Tuesday numbered 10, standing below 30 for four straight days and hitting the lowest level since March 23.

Of the 10 cases, infection routes for four have not been identified.

The cumulative number of infection cases in Japan's capital thus reached 4,997.

"We can say we're curbing infection if we only look at test results, but the number of consultations is considerably high," a metropolitan government official said. "We must continue efforts to prevent infection."

On Wednesday, 55 new infection cases were confirmed nationwide. The country's death toll related to the virus grew by 18 to 709. Seven new deaths were reported in Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]