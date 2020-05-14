Japan Panel Approves Plans to Lift Virus Emergency for 39 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday won advisory committee approval of its plans to lift its coronavirus state of emergency for 39 of the country's 47 prefectures.

The 39 are five of the 13 prefectures put on special coronavirus alert, as well as the remaining 34 prefectures in the country.

The five prefectures with the special alert status are Ibaraki, Ishikawa, Gifu, Aichi and Fukuoka.

The plans were submitted to the advisory committee that includes infectious disease experts and economists by economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura earlier on Thursday.

In submitting the plans, Nishimura said, "It would be appropriate to lift the state of emergency for the 39 prefectures where the number of new coronavirus cases has fallen to the levels seen before the virus started spreading."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]