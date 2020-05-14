Victims of 1991 Shigaraki Train Accident Mourned

Newsfrom Japan

Koka, Shiga Pref., May 14 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony for the 42 people killed in the May 1991 train collision in Shigaraki, now Koka, in the western Japan prefecture of Shiga was held on Thursday, exactly 29 years after the tragedy.

This year's ceremony, held near the accident site, was attended by only six people. No family members of the victims participated in the annual memorial service for the first time.

Due to the spread of the new coronavirus, the ceremony was shortened by about 10 minutes compared to past years, with the two railway companies that caused the accident sending reduced numbers of officials and the attendance of guests, including the governor of Shiga Prefecture and the mayor of Koka, being canceled.

Participants, including the two companies' presidents, offered silent prayers and made floral tributes in front of a monument dedicated to the victims.

Memorial messages by the two presidents were laid in front of the monument, without being read out.

