Mitsubishi UFJ to Donate 2 B. Yen for Students, Art Activities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306> said Thursday that it will donate up to 2 billion yen to support students and artistic activities heavily affected by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese financial group said it also plans to establish an investment fund of 10 billion yen to support firms working to develop treatments and vaccines for the virus.

The group will donate 500 million yen each to the Japan Student Services Organization and Ashinaga, which both provide financial support for students.

It will provide 300 million yen to the Association of Japanese Symphony Orchestras to support artistic activities.

In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ plans to offer part-time jobs, such as those related to research about asset formation and the digital field, for students. It plans to use the research results to develop new services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]