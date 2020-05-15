Japan Lifts Virus Emergency for 39 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government lifted the coronavirus state of emergency for 39 of the country's 47 prefectures Thursday.

The move was decided at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters, held at the prime minister's office.

The 39 include Ibaraki, Ishikawa, Gifu, Aichi and Fukuoka, which were among the 13 prefectures put on special coronavirus alert.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained the standards for ending the state of emergency. He also said the government will reassess conditions in the remaining eight prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka on May 21 to determine whether to lift the measure there.

"The partial lifting is the start of the process to bring back new everyday life for the era of the coronavirus," Abe said, calling on the 39 prefectures to resume their social and economic activities step by step while taking precautions against the spread of the virus.

