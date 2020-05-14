Keidanren Calls for 4-Day Workweek to Cut Infection Risks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, called on member companies to introduce a four-day workweek system to reduce coronavirus infection risks, in its new guidelines released Thursday.

The guidelines for protecting workers from COVID-19 are expected to be referred to when companies resume business activities while taking precautionary measures, following the government's lifting of the coronavirus state of emergency for most of the country's 47 prefectures.

The guidelines are intended for long-term use at least until treatment for the disease is established and a vaccine is developed.

Japan's largest business lobby also suggests further promotion of remote working, staggered commuting and social-distancing measures in workplaces.

Keidanren asked companies to "take measures, keeping in mind that steps taken at workplaces will lead to the prevention of a further spread of the virus across the entire society."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]