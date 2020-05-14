Nissin's Ramen Delivery Service Whets Appetites

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--A delivery service launched by Nissin Food Products Co. to allow consumers to enjoy dishes by Ippudo and other authentic ramen restaurants at their home or workplace in Tokyo is drawing attention amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Users of the "Ramen Ex" service by the major Japanese instant noodle maker can savor ramen of those popular restaurants by microwaving a delivered set of noodles, soup and topping ingredients, according to the company.

A special noodle developed by Nissin for the service has solved the problem of noodles becoming too soft and the soup getting cold during delivery.

Nissin has started offering ramen it developed with Ippudo, Sumire and other ramen restaurant chains through the Uber Eats food delivery service for customers in Tokyo.

Each dish is priced at 1,080 yen. Nissin's exclusive ramen, priced at 1,380 yen, is also available.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]