Osaka to Lift Biz Suspension Request

Osaka, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government decided Thursday to lift in stages its business suspension request triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, allowing theaters and many other businesses to reopen.

The first stage will start on Saturday.

The decision was made after the western Japan prefecture confirmed that its own criteria for deciding whether to lift the request has been met.

On Thursday, the central government lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency for 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures while keeping it in place for the remaining prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka.

Still, the Osaka government decided to take its own steps to get the local economy running again.

