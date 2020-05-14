30 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on Thursday came to 30, standing below 50 for nine straight days.

The cumulative number of infection cases thus reached 5,027 in Japan's capital.

According to the metropolitan government, 1,199 patients infected with the virus were in hospital. Of them, 54 were in serious condition.

In Tokyo, a total of 212 virus carriers died while 3,232 people left hospital.

Thirty-two new infections were reported in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]