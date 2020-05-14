Japan to Give Struggling Students Up to 200,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday proposed a measure to give students struggling financially due to the coronavirus crisis between 100,000 yen and 200,000 yen per person in cash.

The measure was presented to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's policy chief, Fumio Kishida, and his counterpart in the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Seiji Osaka.

The assistance, in line with a proposal by the LDP, is expected to cost around 50 billion yen.

The government is seen utilizing reserve funds under the fiscal 2020 supplementary budget that passed the Diet, Japan's parliament, in late April.

Struggling students from low-income households exempted from resident tax will be eligible to receive 200,000 yen, while those from higher-income families will be given half the amount.

