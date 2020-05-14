Japan Decides to Lift Virus Emergency for 39 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday decided to lift its coronavirus state of emergency for 39 of the country's 47 prefectures.

The 39 include Ibaraki, Ishikawa, Gifu, Aichi and Fukuoka, which were among the 13 prefectures put on special coronavirus alert.

The state of emergency will stay in place for the remaining eight prefectures of Hokkaido, Chiba, Saitama, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo.

Prior to the decision, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the plans on the partial lifting at a press conference after an advisory panel whose members include infectious disease experts and economists gave its approval.

"The partial lifting is the start of the process to bring back new everyday life for the era of the coronavirus," Abe told the press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]