G-20 Trade Ministers Discuss Export Curbs amid Virus Crisis

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies have discussed cooperative measures to ensure the transparency and facilitation of international trade, after some countries moved to restrict exports of surgical masks and protective suits.

Speaking at an extraordinary teleconference Thursday night, held to discuss measures to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic, Japanese trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said, "It is important for nations to lift their trade restrictions as soon as possible."

It was the second teleconference that the ministers from the 20 advanced and emerging economies held this year.

Kajiyama stressed the importance of utilizing information technology in responding to restrictions on people's movements, implemented to prevent the further spread of the virus, and of establishing e-commerce rules, which are currently being discussed by some member countries and regions of the World Trade Organization.

The previous meeting of G-20 trade ministers was held on March 30.

