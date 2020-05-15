Lifting of Virus Emergency Welcomed, but Worries Remain in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--People voiced mixed opinions in Japanese prefectures where the government's coronavirus state of emergency was lifted on Thursday.

Residents largely welcomed the decision as a step toward returning to normal life. But some are worried that people's vigilance will relax.

"I'm happy that my son will be able to go to kindergarten, but I'm also worried whether it's really okay," said a 43-year-old housewife in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

She said her son had been stressed, changing the way he cries during the stay-at-home period. "We mustn't lower our guard" after the lifting of the emergency, she said.

The government lifted the state of emergency for 39 of the country's 47 prefectures.

