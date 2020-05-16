Dept. Stores, Eateries Reopening after Lifting of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Department stores and eateries in Japan are starting to reopen after the government lifted the state of emergency for 39 out of the 47 prefectures Thursday amid improvements in the nation's coronavirus situation.

It is unlikely, however, that their sales will recover quickly. They need to find their own answers on how to fight COVID-19 at their outlets, including how to protect employees and customers and how to prevent selling spaces from getting crowded.

Department store operator Takashimaya Co. <8233>, which had kept only the food sections open at all outlets, fully reopened its stores in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, and in the western city of Okayama on Monday.

Both are outside the eight prefectures where the state of emergency remains in place, including Tokyo.

On Thursday, selling spaces for a wider variety of goods, but excluding those for jewelry and some others, reopened at three outlets in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including one in Tokyo.

