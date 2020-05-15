High School Baseball Tournament in Japan Likely to Be Canceled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Organizers are considering canceling this summer's national high school baseball championship in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic, informed sources said Friday.

They are concerned about difficulty ensuring the safety of players and others involved in the tournament, the sources said.

The Japan High School Baseball Federation is expected to announce the cancellation when it meets to consider the matter on Wednesday, the sources said.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Aug. 10 at Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

This year's spring tournament was canceled for the first time due to the pandemic. If the summer competition is called off, it will be the tournament's first successive cancellations, except during World War II.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]