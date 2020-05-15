G-20 Trade Ministers Warns against Excessive Export Curbs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies warned against excessive export regulations amid the new coronavirus pandemic, after some countries moved to restrict shipments abroad of surgical masks, protective suits and other items.

In a statement released after Thursday's extraordinary teleconference, the ministers said any emergency trade measures designed to tackle COVID-19, including export curbs on vital medical supplies and equipment, should be transparent and temporary.

Japanese trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told the meeting, "It is important for nations to lift their trade restrictions as soon as possible."

Kajiyama stressed the importance of utilizing information technology in responding to restrictions on people's movements, implemented to prevent the further spread of the virus, and of establishing e-commerce rules, which are currently being discussed by some member countries and regions of the World Trade Organization.

It was the second teleconference that the ministers from the 20 advanced and emerging economies held this year, after the first one on March 30.

