Japan to Test 10,000 People for Coronavirus Antibodies

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry said Friday it will conduct COVID-19 antibody testing for about 10,000 people as early as next month.

The testing will cover several prefectures, including those with many coronavirus cases and those with a few cases.

The ministry plans to find out whether people have antibodies against the new coronavirus and the amount of antibodies a person has.

The move is expected to help the ministry estimate the number of infected people and the extent of the spread of the virus in the country.

The health ministry also released the results of performance evaluations on antibody test kits that used blood donated by 500 people each in Tokyo and the Tohoku northeastern region in April.

