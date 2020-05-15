Jiji Press Warns of Phony Website

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese news agency Jiji Press Ltd. said Friday a fake version of its "Jiji.com" news site has been found.

The company called on users not to access the counterfeit website, saying that at the moment it has been unable to confirm whether the site is used for fraudulent activities such as phishing.

Similar forged websites have been found by public institutions, including the city government of Sapporo in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido and that of Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, as well as some private companies.

Multiple media agencies, including the Kobe Shimbun and the Niigata Nippo, have said they have found fake versions of their websites.

The official website run by Jiji Press can be accessed at https://www.jiji.com.

