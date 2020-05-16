Unique Factors Seen Behind Virus Cases in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of coronavirus cases is relatively high in three prefectures in Japan's Hokuriku central region in proportion to their population, due to unique regional factors, such as a high proportion of double-income households, experts said.

Ishikawa Prefecture had the country's second-highest number of cases per 100,000 people, followed by Toyama Prefecture. Fukui Prefecture was ranked sixth.

The three had 630 cases together as of Thursday, far higher than those in the six Tohoku northeastern prefectures and the five Chugoku western prefectures, which have bigger populations than the Hokuriku prefectures.

Hokuriku saw many clusters of infections occur, including at restaurants, hospitals and nursing care homes. Ishikawa had six clusters, including one involving 72 cases at Futatsuya Hospital.

Hiromichi Iwasaki, professor at the University of Fukui, said that a high rate of double-income families is behind the spread of the virus in Hokuriku.

