Tokyo Discloses Criteria for Easing Biz Suspension Requests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Friday announced its own criteria for determining whether its business suspension requests to tackle the coronavirus crisis should be relaxed.

The metropolitan government expects that it can ease the requests in stages from June or later if all of the three key requirements in the criteria are fulfilled.

But that would happen after the central government lifts the COVID-19 state of emergency for the Japanese capital, currently set to expire at the end of May.

The three requirements are that the daily average of new infection cases over the last seven days stands below 20, that infection routes can be traced in more than 50 pct of new cases, and that the weekly number of coronavirus carriers is falling.

Other data used to determine whether to ease the requests include the numbers of severely ill carriers and hospitalized patients, the proportion of coronavirus positive results in polymerase chain reaction tests and the number of consultations on whether to see doctors over possible infections.

