Japan Lower House Panel Vote on Prosecutor Bill Delayed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's opposition bloc submitted a no-confidence motion against a cabinet member Friday, causing a delay in a House of Representatives committee vote on a controversial prosecutor law revision bill.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties submitted the motion against national civil service reform minister Ryota Takeda, responsible for a package of legislation regarding public servants, including the revision.

As a result, the Lower House's Cabinet Committee closed the day's meeting without taking a planned vote on the revision. The ballot, along with a subsequent vote in the full chamber, is now expected take place next week or even later.

The revision bill is drawing criticism not only from opposition parties but from many quarters of society, including former prosecutors and celebrities.

At issue is a provision that would allow the cabinet to decide tenure extensions for senior prosecutors, including the prosecutor-general, beyond the regular retirement age at its discretion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]