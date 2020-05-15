9 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The number of coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on Friday came to nine, standing below 10 for the first time since March 22.

The daily number was below 50 for 10 days in a row.

"There is no doubt that voluntary restrictions on going out are working," a metropolitan government official said.

Across Japan, 50 infection cases were newly reported, including 16 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and 10 in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The cumulative death toll linked to the virus in the country grew by 16 to 742.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]