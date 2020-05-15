Toyota to Continue Domestic Production Adjustment in June

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Friday that it will continue production adjustment at its domestic plants through June, due to low demand for new vehicles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toyota plans to halt its 15 assembly plants in Japan on all of the four Fridays in June. It plans to make up for the suspensions by having them operate during holidays in July or later.

The company will also stop a total of 10 manufacturing lines at seven plants for two to seven days.

The seven facilities include the Tsutsumi plant in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, which produces the Prius hybrid vehicle, and plants run by subsidiary Toyota Motor East Japan Inc. in the northeastern prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi.

The automaker will also trim production by suspending shifts at five manufacturing lines in three factories, including the Tahara plant producing SUVs and other vehicles in Aichi, starting in May. The measure will continue until August at the latest.

