Japanese Prefectures Start Relaxing Shutdown Requests

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Local authorities in Japan have started relaxing their shutdown requests since the Japanese government on Thursday lifted its coronavirus state of emergency in 39 of the country's 47 prefectures.

Forty-one prefectures have fully or partially lifted their business shutdown requests, according to a Jiji Press survey as of Friday. Fourteen prefectures plan to reopen prefecture-run schools earlier than schedule.

Most of the 39 prefectures where the state of emergency was lifted eased their business closure requests. The requests were fully lifted in Yamagata on Thursday and in Niigata, Mie and Kagoshima on Friday.

In Aichi, some businesses such as movie theaters and commercial facilities were allowed to reopen starting on Friday.

In Yamanashi and Ehime, where business shutdown requests are still in place, some facilities were allowed to reopen with restrictions in place.

