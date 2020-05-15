Rakuten Postpones 5G Service Launch until Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Rakuten Inc. <4755> said Friday it will postpone the launch of its fifth-generation, or 5G, mobile phone service by three months from the initially scheduled June due to the spread of the coronavirus.

A prolonged lockdown has been hindering checks in India on software necessary for the new service, according to the company.

In April, Rakuten made its full entry into the mobile phone market. It will proceed with its plan to set up 5G base stations as scheduled, it said.

Japan's three major mobile phone companies, including NTT Docomo Inc. <9437>, launched their 5G services in some regions in March.

