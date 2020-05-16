Japan Mulls Lifting Business Travel Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering lifting restrictions on business travels to countries, such as China, once the coronavirus crisis stabilizes, informed sources said Friday.

Under the plan, the government will issue certificates to business travelers who test negative for the virus to allow them to make trips, the sources said.

The move is in response to calls from companies to allow executives to resume trips between Japan and other countries, such as China and South Korea, as business activities have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

The government plans to carefully decide the timing of lifting the restrictions after scrutinizing the coronavirus infection situation at home and abroad, the sources said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference on Friday that border control measures would be eased for business travelers and experts first.

