Virus-Led Baking Boom Leads to Flour Shortages in Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--More and more people in Japan have started baking to enjoy their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to shortages of flour products at store shelves.

The Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry is urging people not to panic, saying there is a sufficient amount of wheat in stock.

The number of searches for sweets has surged on the recipe website kurashiru since the Japanese government declared a nationwide COVID-19 state of emergency in mid-April.

People think making bread and sweets at home helps family members interact with each other and make themselves feel like they are at cafes.

"I guess people started to entertain themselves with food after getting tired of exercising self-restraint," an official at the website operator said.

