Over 1,000 Phony Websites Found: Expert

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--At least over 1,000 phony websites for institutions and companies have been found to have been created, a Japanese online security expert said Saturday.

Fake sites include those for Japanese government agencies, news outlets and electronics makers as well as major foreign companies.

They were apparently created between February and May, according to Kenzo Masamoto, director of the Security Research Center at Macnica Networks Corp., an information security company based in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo.

These sites have domains ending with .ga, .gq, .cf, .tk, or .ml that have been acquired for free through a company based in the Netherlands.

These domains are for countries such as Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The sites are hosted on servers of a U.S. company, according to Masamoto.

