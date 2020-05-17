Toyosu Wholesalers Targeting Consumers via Online Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Intermediate wholesalers at Tokyo's Toyosu food market are focusing more on direct online sales to consumers at a time when seafood demand is plunging due to restaurant closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Online sales are becoming popular gradually as luxury fish is often offered at huge discounts.

Otatsu Shoten, one of the wholesalers, started online sales in mid-April. It offers various types of luxury fish, including natural bluefin tuna and "sekiaji," a brand horse mackerel from the southwestern Japan prefecture of Oita, at prices intended for restaurants.

"Our sales fell by some 70 to 80 pct in April" due chiefly to restaurant closures, Ryotaro Kono, Otatsu Shoten's president, explaining the reason for beginning online sales to consumers. Online sales have so far totaled nearly 1.5 million yen, according to Kono.

Yamawa Inc., another wholesaler, is selling domestic bluefin tuna in large blocks weighing over some 700 grams for 2,000 yen apiece, instead of smaller "saku" blocks usually intended for consumers.

