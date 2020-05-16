Japan Govt Calls on People to Stay Alert against Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government called on people to stay alert against the new coronavirus on Saturday, the first weekend since its state of emergency was lifted in 39 of the country's 47 prefectures on Thursday.

"Carelessness can be seen in various places after the state of emergency was lifted," economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a press conference.

Nishimura said carelessness can lead to a new wave of the outbreak, urging people not to relax efforts to contain the virus.

Specifically, he called on residents of the 39 prefectures to continue containment efforts while resuming economic activities gradually.

For residents of the eight prefectures where the state of emergency is still in place, Nishimura underlined the need for continued efforts to reduce contact by 80 pct.

